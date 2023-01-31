Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Elementis (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) to Hold

Elementis (OTCMKTS:EMNSF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

EMNSF stock remained flat at $1.44 during midday trading on Tuesday. Elementis has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $2.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.32.

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, and Chromium. The Personal Care segment produces and sells rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

