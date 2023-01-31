Jefferies Financial Group Raises Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Price Target to $104.00

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 10.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $116.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.75.

Inter Parfums Stock Performance

NASDAQ IPAR opened at $115.95 on Tuesday. Inter Parfums has a 1 year low of $64.52 and a 1 year high of $116.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Insider Activity

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.31. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $280.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.70 million. As a group, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $91,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $750,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Inter Parfums news, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 555 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total value of $53,668.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 917 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $91,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,063 shares of company stock worth $6,471,551 over the last ninety days. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inter Parfums

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPAR. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter valued at $19,936,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 894,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,373,000 after buying an additional 163,448 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 1,014.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,059,000 after buying an additional 100,413 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 741,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,611,000 after buying an additional 97,684 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 397.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 110,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,089,000 after buying an additional 88,437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.41% of the company’s stock.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

