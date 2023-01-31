JNBA Financial Advisors Has $52,000 Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Corning were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,423,287,000 after acquiring an additional 671,480 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Corning by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,008,558 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $630,470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451,525 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Corning by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,763,672 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $370,673,000 after purchasing an additional 254,599 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Corning by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,740,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $180,886,000 after purchasing an additional 71,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Corning by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,160,084 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $153,549,000 after purchasing an additional 33,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $36.39 on Tuesday. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $28.98 and a twelve month high of $43.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.53. The company has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Corning Company Profile

Several equities analysts recently commented on GLW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

