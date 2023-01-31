JNBA Financial Advisors Raises Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 906 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 382,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,097,000 after purchasing an additional 183,799 shares during the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,971,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 80,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. 22.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $81.65 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.65. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.56 and a 1-year high of $84.97.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.181 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.