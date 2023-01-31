JNBA Financial Advisors Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

JNBA Financial Advisors lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $43,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $51,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $157.27 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.10. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $169.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

