John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB) Short Interest Down 9.3% in January

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 230,400 shares, a drop of 9.3% from the December 31st total of 254,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Marshall Bancorp

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John Marshall Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in John Marshall Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Marshall Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of John Marshall Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Marshall Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. 35.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

John Marshall Bancorp Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of JMSB traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.74. The company had a trading volume of 56,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,758. The stock has a market cap of $348.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. John Marshall Bancorp has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $29.91.

John Marshall Bancorp Company Profile

John Marshall Bancorp ( NASDAQ:JMSB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. John Marshall Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 37.08%. The firm had revenue of $18.22 million for the quarter.

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit and checking services, loans and lending solutions, cash management, and credit cards. The company was founded in May 2006 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

