Joystick Price Tops $0.12 on Top Exchanges (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Joystick has a total market capitalization of $24.63 million and approximately $24,688.74 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Joystick token can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000518 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Joystick has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00009860 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00046939 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00029997 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000212 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00019034 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004309 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.02 or 0.00215791 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000111 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Joystick Profile

Joystick (CRYPTO:JOY) is a token. It launched on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.11767789 USD and is down -2.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $25,571.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

