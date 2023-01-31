JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) a €62.10 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.10 ($67.50) price objective on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SHL. UBS Group set a €59.00 ($64.13) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($54.35) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($63.04) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays set a €63.00 ($68.48) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($69.57) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th.

Shares of ETR:SHL opened at €49.51 ($53.82) on Friday. Siemens Healthineers has a 12-month low of €40.32 ($43.83) and a 12-month high of €67.44 ($73.30). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €48.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is €48.05. The company has a market capitalization of $55.58 billion and a PE ratio of 29.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.89.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

