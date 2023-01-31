JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) a $181.00 Price Target

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) received a $181.00 price target from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $197.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.45.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $7.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $184.94. The stock had a trading volume of 4,849,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,667,035. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $179.62 and its 200-day moving average is $180.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Institutional Trading of United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.59 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 51,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,355,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 82.6% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 11,784 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.1% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 24,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after buying an additional 5,965 shares during the period. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

