Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Short Interest Update

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,230,000 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the December 31st total of 8,570,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.86.

Juniper Networks Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Juniper Networks stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,160,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,114,048. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.91. Juniper Networks has a 1-year low of $25.18 and a 1-year high of $38.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.71.

Insider Activity at Juniper Networks

Institutional Trading of Juniper Networks

In related news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 4,286 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $135,009.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,221 shares in the company, valued at $605,461.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $29,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,675 shares in the company, valued at $569,842. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 4,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $135,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,461.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,936 shares of company stock worth $753,338 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,094 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 455.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

