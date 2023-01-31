Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JWACR) Short Interest Update

Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JWACR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the December 31st total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jupiter Wellness Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jupiter Wellness Acquisition stock. Parkwood LLC bought a new position in Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JWACR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 311,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000. Jupiter Wellness Acquisition accounts for 1.1% of Parkwood LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Jupiter Wellness Acquisition stock remained flat at $0.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.09. Jupiter Wellness Acquisition has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.28.

