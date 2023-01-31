Kaival Brands Innovations Group (NASDAQ:KAVL) Announces Earnings Results

Kaival Brands Innovations Group (NASDAQ:KAVL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.01 million during the quarter.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of KAVL traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,640. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.07. Kaival Brands Innovations Group has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $3.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kaival Brands Innovations Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group by 88.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group in the second quarter valued at about $186,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kaival Brands Innovations Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Kaival Brands Innovations Group during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Kaival Brands Innovations Group by 2,362.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 763,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 732,188 shares in the last quarter.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Company Profile

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc engages in the sale of e-cigarettes. It markets its products under the BIDI brand. The company was founded by Paul Moody in 1998 and is headquartered in Grant, FL.

