Kaival Brands Innovations Group (NASDAQ:KAVL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Kaival Brands Innovations Group (NASDAQ:KAVL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.01 million during the quarter.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Stock Up 2.1 %

KAVL traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,696. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.07. Kaival Brands Innovations Group has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $3.53.

Institutional Trading of Kaival Brands Innovations Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group by 2,362.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 763,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 732,188 shares in the last quarter.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Company Profile

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc engages in the sale of e-cigarettes. It markets its products under the BIDI brand. The company was founded by Paul Moody in 1998 and is headquartered in Grant, FL.

