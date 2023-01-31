KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a decrease of 10.5% from the December 31st total of 2,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 321,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Get KalVista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of KALV traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $8.03. The stock had a trading volume of 70,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,389. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.24. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $17.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KALV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.14. Equities research analysts predict that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,706,148 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,757,000 after buying an additional 34,653 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,166,652 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,196,000 after buying an additional 28,168 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 37.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,132,442 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,143,000 after acquiring an additional 307,092 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 118.7% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,086,883 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,695,000 after acquiring an additional 589,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC raised its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 832,702 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,083,000 after purchasing an additional 19,874 shares during the period.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.