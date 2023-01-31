Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $209.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $292.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $276.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $262.75.

Karuna Therapeutics Stock Down 1.0 %

KRTX stock opened at $195.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $204.21 and a 200-day moving average of $211.90. Karuna Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $92.26 and a 12-month high of $278.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of -26.21 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Activity

Karuna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KRTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 200 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.14, for a total transaction of $40,028.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,370,457.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.14, for a total transaction of $40,028.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,370,457.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.85, for a total transaction of $3,726,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,724.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,727 shares of company stock valued at $11,467,250 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Karuna Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 11.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 5.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 11.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

About Karuna Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also

