Kava (KAVA) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $37.15 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. During the last week, Kava has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. Kava has a total market cap of $373.16 million and $37.15 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava token can now be purchased for $0.94 or 0.00004133 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00086056 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00057823 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00010136 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00024979 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 382,198,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 394,906,401 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.