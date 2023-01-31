Kava Trading 12.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. During the last seven days, Kava has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar. One Kava token can now be purchased for $0.97 or 0.00004209 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a market capitalization of $385.65 million and $31.89 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00086399 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00057769 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00010131 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00025275 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000284 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 382,198,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 395,599,192 tokens. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

