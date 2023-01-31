Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Cuts Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Argus raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Societe Generale began coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.42.

Shares of PM stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.47. The stock had a trading volume of 560,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,576,977. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $112.48. The company has a market cap of $160.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.55%.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.

