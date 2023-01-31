Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 70,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth $56,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.4% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 80,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,602,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.85. 258,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,608,893. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.97. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $132.64 and a 52-week high of $165.51.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.