Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Grows Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,414 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $13,069,000 after acquiring an additional 9,148 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,890 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,974,471.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,280,750 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NIKE Stock Up 0.5 %

A number of brokerages recently commented on NKE. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen upped their price objective on NIKE from $131.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $133.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Argus lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.18.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 822,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,407,375. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.09. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $149.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.