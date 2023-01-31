Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Has $2.25 Million Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,915 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 135.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after buying an additional 19,602 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,274,000 after buying an additional 19,738 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,511,828,000 after buying an additional 353,253 shares during the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.69, for a total transaction of $2,293,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,054.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 6,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.68, for a total transaction of $947,170.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.69, for a total value of $2,293,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $372,054.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,231 shares of company stock worth $10,878,207. Corporate insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Several research firms have commented on ANET. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks to $135.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.79.

Shares of Arista Networks stock traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $124.42. The stock had a trading volume of 237,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,071,532. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.04 and a 200 day moving average of $120.16. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $143.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 29.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Stories

