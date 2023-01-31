Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Has $2.73 Million Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Euronet Worldwide worth $2,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EEFT. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 18.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,764,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,818,000 after acquiring an additional 431,262 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 16.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,530,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,711,000 after acquiring an additional 358,911 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 10.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,122,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,029,000 after acquiring an additional 103,786 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 0.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 899,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,449,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 139.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,062,000 after buying an additional 331,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 15,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.87, for a total transaction of $1,409,970.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,467,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,907,860.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of EEFT stock traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $111.19. 24,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,641. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.21 and a 200-day moving average of $91.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $71.60 and a one year high of $149.92.
Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.
