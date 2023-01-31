Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Has $2.73 Million Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Euronet Worldwide worth $2,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EEFT. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 18.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,764,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,818,000 after acquiring an additional 431,262 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 16.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,530,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,711,000 after acquiring an additional 358,911 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 10.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,122,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,029,000 after acquiring an additional 103,786 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 0.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 899,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,449,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 139.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,062,000 after buying an additional 331,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Insider Activity at Euronet Worldwide

In other news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 15,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.87, for a total transaction of $1,409,970.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,467,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,907,860.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Euronet Worldwide Stock Up 0.3 %

EEFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup cut Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research cut Euronet Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Euronet Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.25.

Shares of EEFT stock traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $111.19. 24,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,641. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.21 and a 200-day moving average of $91.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $71.60 and a one year high of $149.92.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.