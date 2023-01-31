Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $12,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,689,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,995,000 after purchasing an additional 282,794 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,871,000. JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,804.3% in the third quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 164,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,605,000 after acquiring an additional 155,965 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,003,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,234,000 after buying an additional 141,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,908,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,733,000 after buying an additional 114,864 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBR traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $171.06. The company had a trading volume of 91,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,248. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.59. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $142.48 and a 12-month high of $181.16.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

