Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Purchases 945 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 945 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.3% of Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $4,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,658,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 207.7% during the third quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHM traded up $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.12. 36,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,810. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.89. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $59.74 and a 1 year high of $78.07.

