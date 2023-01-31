Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Sells 1,275 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC trimmed its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 81,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 9,596 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter valued at $477,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,431,000 after acquiring an additional 8,594 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $56,452.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,245.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $56,452.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,245.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $546,994.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,391,539. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,896 shares of company stock worth $1,798,205 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 0.8 %

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

Shares of IRM traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.91. The stock had a trading volume of 189,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.86. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $41.67 and a 1-year high of $58.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Featured Stories

