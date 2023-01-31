KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,370,000 shares, a drop of 10.1% from the December 31st total of 5,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

KB Home Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $36.75 on Tuesday. KB Home has a 12 month low of $24.78 and a 12 month high of $42.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.69.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 11th. The construction company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.38). KB Home had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KB Home will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.58%.

A number of research firms recently commented on KBH. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on KB Home from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded KB Home from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James downgraded KB Home from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on KB Home from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on KB Home from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 1.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 4.0% in the second quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 9,801 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 4.7% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 3.6% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,816 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in KB Home by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

Featured Stories

