KBC Group NV Acquires 30,485 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

KBC Group NV increased its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,084 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,485 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Cigna were worth $29,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CI. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,279,334 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,762,889,000 after buying an additional 1,012,086 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Cigna by 451.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 557,738 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $154,940,000 after buying an additional 456,688 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Cigna by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,396,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $367,922,000 after buying an additional 385,525 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Cigna by 130.7% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 367,932 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $96,957,000 after buying an additional 208,455 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the 1st quarter worth $44,063,000. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cigna from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.45.

In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $986,801.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,416,416.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $986,801.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,416.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at $11,936,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna stock opened at $310.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $321.57 and its 200 day moving average is $302.21. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $213.16 and a 1-year high of $340.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $45.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.87 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 15.94%. Research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

