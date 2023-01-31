KBC Group NV Boosts Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,671 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.28% of Zebra Technologies worth $38,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 183.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZBRA. Wolfe Research lowered Zebra Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $450.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $319.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.29.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $309.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $271.75 and a 200 day moving average of $284.19. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $224.87 and a 1 year high of $520.32.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 8.15%. As a group, research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

