KBC Group NV Buys 35,531 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,531 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.07% of Chubb worth $49,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 4.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $407,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,227,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,214,000 after purchasing an additional 53,639 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Chubb by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 60,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total value of $3,142,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,452,462.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $4,164,358.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 131,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total value of $3,142,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,452,462.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB stock opened at $226.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $173.78 and a twelve month high of $231.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.15%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Chubb from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.33.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

