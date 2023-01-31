KBC Group NV Cuts Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

KBC Group NV trimmed its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 760,923 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 80,526 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $37,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Fortinet by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $51.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.13. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $71.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.14.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 9,183.04% and a net margin of 18.12%. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,876 shares in the company, valued at $708,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 18.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on FTNT. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Fortinet from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Guggenheim began coverage on Fortinet in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.15.

Fortinet Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.