KBC Group NV Has $28.44 Million Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

KBC Group NV reduced its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 464,042 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $28,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on PRU. Raymond James cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $98.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.08.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

PRU opened at $103.25 on Tuesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $85.46 and a one year high of $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.40 and a beta of 1.41.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 666.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $207,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,302.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $392,009.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $207,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,302.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

