KBC Group NV Has $32.13 Million Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

KBC Group NV reduced its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.06% of Equinix worth $32,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Equinix by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 9,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,452,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 342.4% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 45,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,797,000 after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.5% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.5% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 103.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.61, for a total value of $327,377.82. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,416 shares in the company, valued at $5,255,051.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.45, for a total transaction of $5,212,188.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,599 shares in the company, valued at $11,726,363.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.61, for a total value of $327,377.82. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,255,051.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,747 shares of company stock valued at $11,803,531 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix stock opened at $724.86 on Tuesday. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $494.89 and a one year high of $776.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $684.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $644.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.75, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 162.09%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Equinix from $810.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Equinix from $680.00 to $660.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $757.33.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

