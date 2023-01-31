KBC Group NV Purchases 581,464 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 182.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 900,149 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 581,464 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $42,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 25.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the second quarter valued at $247,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 4.3% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 597,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 26.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 261,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,173,000 after purchasing an additional 54,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SSNC. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $83.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.09.

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $58.92 on Tuesday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.25 and a fifty-two week high of $82.46. The stock has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.65%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

