KBC Group NV Reduces Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

KBC Group NV reduced its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,746 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.15% of AmerisourceBergen worth $41,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,446,000 after buying an additional 1,269,147 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 42.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,079,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,717,000 after buying an additional 618,248 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 83.9% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,283,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,118,000 after buying an additional 585,778 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 10.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,664,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,436,000 after buying an additional 523,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,136,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ABC stock opened at $165.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.37. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.00 and a fifty-two week high of $174.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99. The stock has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.55.

AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 444.46%. The business had revenue of $61.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABC shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Tuesday. Argus boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.25.

Insider Transactions at AmerisourceBergen

In other news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $375,374.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,385,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $1,724,775.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $42,378,818.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,218 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $375,374.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,385,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,279,532 shares of company stock valued at $3,043,889,702. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Featured Articles

