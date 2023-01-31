KBC Group NV Sells 150,339 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

KBC Group NV trimmed its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 443,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,339 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.07% of General Mills worth $33,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 95.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group raised shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.79.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $78.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.54 and a 200 day moving average of $79.38. The stock has a market cap of $46.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.34. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $88.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 24.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,384.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,384.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $2,585,177.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,121,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,139 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,104. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

