KBC Group NV Sells 6,943 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,943 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.10% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $26,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. FMR LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,067,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,243,000 after purchasing an additional 934,829 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 10,064.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 386,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,646,000 after purchasing an additional 382,948 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 743.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,285,000 after acquiring an additional 191,704 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 302,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,095,000 after acquiring an additional 86,390 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 385,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,144,000 after acquiring an additional 71,372 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 3,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.91, for a total transaction of $1,294,275.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,132.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.55, for a total value of $317,127.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,260 shares in the company, valued at $539,973. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 3,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.91, for a total transaction of $1,294,275.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,132.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,516 shares of company stock worth $12,541,681 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IDXX. TheStreet upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $485.00.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $482.95 on Tuesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $317.06 and a 1-year high of $574.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $435.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $390.55.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $841.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.23 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 118.38%. On average, analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water, Livestock, Poultry and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

