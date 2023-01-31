Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,300 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the December 31st total of 56,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Kenon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Kenon

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Kenon by 353.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,733,000 after buying an additional 65,783 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Kenon by 16.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kenon in the first quarter worth about $807,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kenon by 29.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kenon in the first quarter worth about $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

Kenon Price Performance

KEN stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,489. Kenon has a 12 month low of $30.24 and a 12 month high of $72.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.57.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The utilities provider reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter. Kenon had a return on equity of 56.30% and a net margin of 273.80%.

Kenon Company Profile

Kenon Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the operation of growth-oriented businesses. It operates through the following segments: OPC, Quantum and ZIM. The OPC segment include initiation, development, construction and operation of power plants and the sale and supply of electricity under OPC Energy Ltd and its subsidiaries.

