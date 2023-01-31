Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) Short Interest Update

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,300 shares, a drop of 9.7% from the December 31st total of 56,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Kenon Stock Performance

KEN traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,489. Kenon has a 52-week low of $30.24 and a 52-week high of $72.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a current ratio of 5.20.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The utilities provider reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Kenon had a return on equity of 56.30% and a net margin of 273.80%. The company had revenue of $163.00 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kenon

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Kenon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Kenon by 353.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after acquiring an additional 65,783 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Kenon by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kenon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $807,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Kenon by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kenon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. 6.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kenon Company Profile

Kenon Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the operation of growth-oriented businesses. It operates through the following segments: OPC, Quantum and ZIM. The OPC segment include initiation, development, construction and operation of power plants and the sale and supply of electricity under OPC Energy Ltd and its subsidiaries.

