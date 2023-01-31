Keyarch Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KYCH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Keyarch Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KYCH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the December 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keyarch Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keyarch Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Keyarch Acquisition by 1,239.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Keyarch Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $299,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keyarch Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $481,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Keyarch Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $629,000. 64.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keyarch Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KYCH opened at $10.19 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.99. Keyarch Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $10.45.

About Keyarch Acquisition

Keyarch Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on disruptive technology and innovative services companies worldwide.

