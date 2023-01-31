Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) had its target price increased by research analysts at Raymond James from $4.50 to $5.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Kinross Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.41.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

KGC remained flat at $4.63 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 9,194,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,158,933. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $6.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Trading of Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The mining company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Kinross Gold had a positive return on equity of 4.34% and a negative net margin of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $856.50 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KGC. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kinross Gold during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 113.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,379 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

