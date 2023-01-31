Kirby (NYSE:KEX) Shares Gap Up to $64.89

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $64.89, but opened at $67.46. Kirby shares last traded at $67.23, with a volume of 32,623 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kirby in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 40.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following business segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum and black oil products, and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.
