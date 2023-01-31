Kirby (NYSE:KEX) Shares Gap Up to $64.89

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $64.89, but opened at $67.46. Kirby shares last traded at $67.23, with a volume of 32,623 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kirby in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Kirby alerts:

Kirby Trading Up 3.0 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 40.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kirby

About Kirby

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Kirby in the second quarter worth about $1,671,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Kirby by 11.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 478,334 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,099,000 after purchasing an additional 47,430 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Kirby by 19.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,352 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares in the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC raised its holdings in Kirby by 3.2% in the third quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 45,385 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JCP Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Kirby by 94.7% in the second quarter. JCP Investment Management LLC now owns 571,589 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,775,000 after purchasing an additional 278,079 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following business segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum and black oil products, and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.