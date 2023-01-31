KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Short Interest Update

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the December 31st total of 2,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 454,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:KREF traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,273. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.24 and a 200-day moving average of $17.18. The company has a current ratio of 309.42, a quick ratio of 309.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $13.55 and a 52-week high of $21.75.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 273.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

A number of analysts have issued reports on KREF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James cut their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $23.50 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 29.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 18.7% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the second quarter valued at $1,434,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the second quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the second quarter valued at $1,555,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

(Get Rating)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.