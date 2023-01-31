KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stock Position Decreased by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,656 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in KLA were worth $7,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $387.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.36. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $250.20 and a 1-year high of $429.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $394.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $358.59.

KLA Announces Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 145.21% and a net margin of 33.77%. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.38%.

Insider Activity at KLA

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,911,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KLAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.61.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

