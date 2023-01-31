Knorr-Bremse (ETR:KBX) Given a €68.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Knorr-Bremse (ETR:KBX – Get Rating) received a €68.00 ($73.91) price objective from investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.88% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, UBS Group set a €74.00 ($80.43) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Knorr-Bremse stock traded down €0.18 ($0.20) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €60.24 ($65.48). 103,182 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.68, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Knorr-Bremse has a fifty-two week low of €42.31 ($45.99) and a fifty-two week high of €92.86 ($100.93). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €55.07 and its 200-day moving average price is €51.77. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion and a PE ratio of 18.83.

Knorr-Bremse AG develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems. It offers braking, entrance and HVAC systems; power electrics and control technology; digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers; signal systems; stationary and mobile testing equipment; wiper and wash systems; and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

