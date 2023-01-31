Kokoswap Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $97.30 Million (KOKO)

Kokoswap (KOKO) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One Kokoswap token can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001648 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kokoswap has a market capitalization of $97.30 million and approximately $2,078.67 worth of Kokoswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kokoswap has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kokoswap Token Profile

Kokoswap launched on May 2nd, 2021. Kokoswap’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,812,500 tokens. The official website for Kokoswap is kokoswap.org. Kokoswap’s official Twitter account is @kokoswap?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kokoswap is kokoswap.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “KokoSwap is a platform designed to combines exciting and upcoming features of NFT trades and gaming with financial features of an exchange and staking. KokoSwap is a one-stop place for users to trade, invest, earn and play. Key features of the platform are NFTs, exchange, staking, fantasy & arcade gaming.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kokoswap directly using U.S. dollars.

