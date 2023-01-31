Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Shares Gap Down to $17.99

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.99, but opened at $17.01. Koninklijke Philips shares last traded at $16.99, with a volume of 595,482 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €19.00 ($20.65) to €18.50 ($20.11) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €17.00 ($18.48) to €16.00 ($17.39) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €17.00 ($18.48) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.28 and its 200-day moving average is $16.27. The company has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 0.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Hawaii boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 23,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 8,943 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,577,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,648,000 after acquiring an additional 227,821 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 629.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 159,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 137,626 shares in the last quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 97,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 49,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 583.8% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 352,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after acquiring an additional 300,928 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Diagnosis and Treatment businesses; Connected Care businesses; Personal Health businesses; and Other. The Diagnosis and Treatment businesses segment consists systems, smart devices, software and services, powered by AI-enabled informatics-that support precision diagnoses and minimally invasive procedures in therapeutic areas such as cardiology, peripheral vascular, neurology, surgery, and oncology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.