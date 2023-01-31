Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Shares Gap Down to $17.99

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.99, but opened at $17.01. Koninklijke Philips shares last traded at $16.99, with a volume of 595,482 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €19.00 ($20.65) to €18.50 ($20.11) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €17.00 ($18.48) to €16.00 ($17.39) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €17.00 ($18.48) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.56.
Koninklijke Philips Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.28 and its 200-day moving average is $16.27. The company has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 0.85.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Koninklijke Philips
Koninklijke Philips Company Profile
Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Diagnosis and Treatment businesses; Connected Care businesses; Personal Health businesses; and Other. The Diagnosis and Treatment businesses segment consists systems, smart devices, software and services, powered by AI-enabled informatics-that support precision diagnoses and minimally invasive procedures in therapeutic areas such as cardiology, peripheral vascular, neurology, surgery, and oncology.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Koninklijke Philips (PHG)
- Will Caterpillar Dig Its Way To Another Buying Opportunity?
- United Parcel Service Delivers Shareholder Value
- Will McDonald’s Stock Hit an All-Time HIgh After Earnings?
- Carvana Is Up 39.28% In One Week: Is It The Newest Meme Stock?
- Whirlpool Corporation: High-Yield Value Spins Back Into Style
Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.