KonPay Price Up 2.7% This Week (KON)

KonPay (KON) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One KonPay token can now be bought for $0.0688 or 0.00000297 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KonPay has a market capitalization of $105.92 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of KonPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, KonPay has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.72 or 0.00399882 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,508.24 or 0.28068754 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.67 or 0.00585117 BTC.

KonPay Profile

KonPay launched on June 9th, 2022. KonPay’s total supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. KonPay’s official message board is konpay.medium.com. The official website for KonPay is konpay.io. KonPay’s official Twitter account is @konpay_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of KONPAY is to build a new payment service system that can improve the problems of high fees and long settlement cycles, which were structurally inevitable in the existing payment system. It will provide a new solution for fees and settlement cycles by utilizing blockchain smart contracts and crypto-economy to replace various intermediaries in the existing payment system.TelegramWhitepaper”

