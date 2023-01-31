Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Short Interest Update

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 274,100 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the December 31st total of 249,800 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 86,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,474,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $95,605,000 after buying an additional 19,214 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,126,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,528,000 after buying an additional 181,916 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 863,779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,949,000 after buying an additional 72,564 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 750,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,991,000 after buying an additional 17,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koppers in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,012,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:KOP opened at $32.63 on Tuesday. Koppers has a 52 week low of $20.11 and a 52 week high of $32.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $681.97 million, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.75.

Koppers Dividend Announcement

Koppers ( NYSE:KOP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. Koppers had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $536.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Koppers will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. Koppers’s payout ratio is 5.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KOP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Koppers in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koppers in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals, Railroad and Utility Products and Services, and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene, creosote, and carbon black feedstock.

Featured Articles

