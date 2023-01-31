Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Short Interest Update

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the December 31st total of 988,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 174,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Krish S. Krishnan sold 966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $77,328.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,787,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,107,146.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Krish S. Krishnan sold 966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $77,328.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,787,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,107,146.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Suma Krishnan sold 22,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total value of $1,788,893.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,680,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,702,888.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,637 shares of company stock valued at $5,848,121 in the last three months. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Krystal Biotech
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 260.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 307.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 51.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 39.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.80% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Krystal Biotech Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $82.79 on Tuesday. Krystal Biotech has a one year low of $47.67 and a one year high of $85.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.29 and a 200-day moving average of $74.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 0.84.
Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech will post -5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Krystal Biotech Company Profile
Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Krystal Biotech (KRYS)
- Why Gold Can Be A Glistening Addition To Your Portfolio Right Now
- SoFi Technologies Smashes Earnings but Beware the Fed Decision
- Buying The Dip In Colgate-Palmolive
- Mullen Automotive On Hiring Spree, What Could That Mean?
- InterDigital Raises Its Earnings Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.