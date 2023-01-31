Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Short Interest Update

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the December 31st total of 988,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 174,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Krish S. Krishnan sold 966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $77,328.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,787,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,107,146.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Krish S. Krishnan sold 966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $77,328.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,787,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,107,146.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Suma Krishnan sold 22,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total value of $1,788,893.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,680,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,702,888.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,637 shares of company stock valued at $5,848,121 in the last three months. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Krystal Biotech

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 260.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 307.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 51.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 39.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Krystal Biotech Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KRYS shares. Chardan Capital increased their price target on Krystal Biotech from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Krystal Biotech from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $82.79 on Tuesday. Krystal Biotech has a one year low of $47.67 and a one year high of $85.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.29 and a 200-day moving average of $74.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 0.84.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech will post -5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.