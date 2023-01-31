KuCoin Token Price Hits $8.19 (KCS)

KuCoin Token (KCS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One KuCoin Token token can now be purchased for approximately $8.19 or 0.00035825 BTC on exchanges. KuCoin Token has a total market cap of $805.70 million and $1.36 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, KuCoin Token has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KuCoin Token Token Profile

KuCoin Token’s launch date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 145,879,861 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,379,861 tokens. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom. The Reddit community for KuCoin Token is https://reddit.com/r/kucoin. KuCoin Token’s official website is www.kucoin.com.

Buying and Selling KuCoin Token

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services.KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin.KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using U.S. dollars.

